Super Mario Bros. Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack in May 2023

Nintendo announced on Twitter that three new games were coming to its Game Boy Advance emulator, which is included in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2, and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 will all be added as of May 26th, 2023.

The fourth and final game in the series, Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3, was available on the GBA when it launched in February.

Nintendo offers two kinds of subscriptions to its platform.

The first, Nintendo Switch Online, gives you access to online play, the save data cloud, the Nintendo Switch Online app, and exclusive membership deals on content. You also get access to emulators and games for the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System, and Gameboy. It costs $24.99 per year.

If you pay $63.99 per year, you also get access to the Expansion Pack. That includes the Happy Home Paradise expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Octo Expansion for Splatoon 2, and the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Additional emulators (with their games) are also added: you can play the Nintendo 64, the SEGA Genesis, and the Game Boy Advance.

Nintendo has been consistent in adding new games for its emulators over time. Recently, four new SEGA Genesis games were added, including Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition. Wave Racer 64 and Pokémon Stadium were also added for the N64 and Kirby’s Dream Land 2 was added for the Game Boy.

Source: Nintendo