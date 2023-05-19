Rogers is giving some customers 10GB of bonus data for 24 months

Rogers is offering select customers a data bonus through text.

According to iPhone in Canada, the offer is for 10GB of bonus data for 24 months.

Users don’t have to pay anything to access the offer that rolled out on Thursday. They can access the data through their MyRogers account, the publication reports.

This follows other free data offerings the company made in previous months. In February, it offered select customers 10GB of bonus data for 24 months.

A couple of weeks later, Rogers and Fido customers were given one free day of roaming.

It’s unclear how Rogers decides who to award the bonus data to.

Source: iPhone in Canada