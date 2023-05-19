Rogers, Bell, Telus offering $55/50GB plan when customers bundle home, mobile services

Rogers, Bell and Telus are offering a $55/mo 50GB plan, but only for customers who choose to bundle their mobile service with the provider’s home services.

Rogers’ website lists the company’s ‘5G Infinite Essential’ plan as $55/mo using a $30/mo credit applied for Rogers’ home customers. The plan includes 50GB of 5G data at up to 1Gbps speed followed by unlimited data at speeds of up to 512Kbps thereafter. Previously, the plan was $65/mo after a $20/mo home credit.

Interestingly, Rogers still offers its 25GB plan at $55/mo after a $10/mo credit for 24 months. Rogers’ $55/50GB deal is only available until May 23, 2023. The plan is available to new and existing Rogers home customers activating a new mobile line or upgrading their device. Customers need to call Rogers.

Likewise, Bell’s ‘Essential 50’ plan offers 50GB of 5G data at Bell’s “fastest available 5G+ speeds” for $55/mo after a $30/mo credit when bundled with home services. However, Bell’s 25GB plan costs $65/mo and no longer has the $10/mo credit the carrier offered earlier this month.

Bell’s offer is only available for new activations. Customers need to call or visit a Bell store to take advantage.

Finally, Telus lists on its website that customers can get 50GB of data “for as low as $55 per month” when they bundle, but the offer is only available in stores.

These $55/50GB offers come after Rogers kicked off a series of plan changes that saw Bell and Telus scramble to match the offers. Prices for some mobile plans are discounted significantly for customers bundling home and mobile services. More recently, Bell flanker Virgin Plus briefly offered a $55/50GB plan and Telus flanker Koodo rolled out and then removed a $55/50GB plan within a couple hours. Since then, Koodo and Virgin added new promotions that aren’t quite as good.