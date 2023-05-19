Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra leak shows off huge cover screen

Credible leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared detailed renders and information about Motorola’s upcoming Razr+.

For starters, the device will be called Moto Razr+ in the U.S., while its global variant will be called the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. It’s not clear if the device will come to Canada, or which branding it will sport here if it does.

The device, which is reported to launch on June 1st, will feature a large cover screen, 3.5 inches if leaks are to be believed. The cover display can be used for various tasks, such as playing games, watching videos, and responding to notifications.

It’s worth noting that Blass’ Twitter account is private, so we can’t embed his tweets in this story. You can check out the screenshots below for reference.

The images show users taking selfies with the phone’s primary cameras while the device is partially open. The videos also show the phone being opened and a user interacting with the cover screen. One of the videos shows how the cover screen can display different content depending on the app being used. For example, it can show a video player, a game controller, music controls, navigation directions, and a notification panel with a full keyboard.

Check out Blass’ tweet here.

Image credit: @evleaks

Source: @evleaks