Google’s Pixel 7a outperforms the 7 Pro in a durability test

Google’s new Pixel 7a supposedly sports an improved frame that increases its durability, or so the search giant says. However, a new durability test from YouTube channel ‘JerryRigEverything’ puts the 7a through the ringer, and it turns out there might be some merit to Google’s durability claims.

Throughout the video, the Pixel 7a takes a ton of abuse, including scratch tests, bend tests, and it even survives a lighter flame held to the screen for 25 seconds.

The Pixel 7a sports a Gorilla Glass screen, a metal frame and a plastic back. All three get scratched in the video, though the metal frame and plastic back scratch more effortlessly than the glass screen. As pointed out in the video, however, the plastic back isn’t the end of the world — it might scratch, but it won’t shatter like glass after a drop. Speaking of metal, the camera visor is also metal, though it’s a separate piece and not part of the 7a’s frame.

Moreover, the 7a sports IP67 water resistance and removable buttons. The buttons and SIM tray sport sealing for water resistance.

Overall, the bend test is perhaps the most interesting part — the Pixel 7a holds up remarkably well, with it easily beating the much more expensive Pixel 7 Pro.

You can check out the full video here.

Source: JerryRigEverything Via: Android Police