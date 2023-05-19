Disney+ removing several shows amid writers strike, including Willow, Big Shot, and more

Dozens of shows are leaving Disney+, reports Deadline, including some that have been heavily advertised by the company. Willow, Turner & Hooch, Diary of a Future President, and Big Shot will be removed, among other content. The news comes after a difficult year for Disney, which just completed a second round of layoffs in April, with a third round expected before summer.

At this time, it is unclear whether all of the content will be removed from Disney+ in Canada, or just some. MobileSyrup has reached out to Disney+ for comment.

Willow, one of the shows being removed, only finished airing on January 11th, 2023, less than six months ago. John Bickerstaff, a writer for Willow, commented on the news on Twitter, saying, “This business has become absolutely cruel” and that “the only conclusion is that this is to get out of paying residuals. During a strike.”

Before you say tax-write off: these shows have already been released and so can't be a write-off. And in the case of Willow, they own the property outright. The only conclusion is that this is to get out of paying residuals. During a strike. — John Bickerstaff 🏳️‍🌈 (@Bitterstaff) May 18, 2023

The Writer’s Guild of America is on strike for fair compensation for its members, which the Writer’s Guild of Canada has come out in support of. The only active American projects are those whose scripts were already completed before the strike began. It is expected to impact the production of a number of shows, including The Last of Us.

Below is the full list of titles being removed from Disney+ in the United States, as reported by Deadline.

Big Shot

Turner & Hooch

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Willow

The Making Of Willow

Diary of a Future President

Just Beyond

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Marvel’s Project Hero

Marvel’s MPower

Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever

Rosaline

Cheaper by the Dozen

The One and Only Ivan

Stargirl

Artemis Fowl

The Princess

Encore!

A Spark Story

Black Beauty

Clouds

America the Beautiful

Better Nate Than Ever

Weird but True!

Timmy Failure

Be Our Chef

Magic Camp

Howard

Earth to Ned

Foodtastic

Stuntman

Disney Fairy Tale Weddings

Wolfgang

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

The Real Right Stuff

The Big Fib

Rogue Trip

More Than Robots

Shop Class

Pick the Litter

Own the Room

Among the Stars

Harmonious Live!

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Sources: Deadline