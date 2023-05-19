Disney+ removing several shows amid writers strike, including Willow, Big Shot, and more

Dozens of shows are leaving Disney+, reports Deadline, including some that have been heavily advertised by the company. Willow, Turner & Hooch, Diary of a Future President, and Big Shot will be removed, among other content. The news comes after a difficult year for Disney, which just completed a second round of layoffs in April, with a third round expected before summer.
At this time, it is unclear whether all of the content will be removed from Disney+ in Canada, or just some. MobileSyrup has reached out to Disney+ for comment.
Willow, one of the shows being removed, only finished airing on January 11th, 2023, less than six months ago. John Bickerstaff, a writer for Willow, commented on the news on Twitter, saying, “This business has become absolutely cruel” and that “the only conclusion is that this is to get out of paying residuals. During a strike.”
Before you say tax-write off: these shows have already been released and so can't be a write-off. And in the case of Willow, they own the property outright. The only conclusion is that this is to get out of paying residuals. During a strike.
— John Bickerstaff 🏳️🌈 (@Bitterstaff) May 18, 2023
The Writer’s Guild of America is on strike for fair compensation for its members, which the Writer’s Guild of Canada has come out in support of. The only active American projects are those whose scripts were already completed before the strike began. It is expected to impact the production of a number of shows, including The Last of Us.
Below is the full list of titles being removed from Disney+ in the United States, as reported by Deadline.
- Big Shot
- Turner & Hooch
- The Mysterious Benedict Society
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers
- Willow
- The Making Of Willow
- Diary of a Future President
- Just Beyond
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- Marvel’s Project Hero
- Marvel’s MPower
- Marvel’s Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever
- Rosaline
- Cheaper by the Dozen
- The One and Only Ivan
- Stargirl
- Artemis Fowl
- The Princess
- Encore!
- A Spark Story
- Black Beauty
- Clouds
- America the Beautiful
- Better Nate Than Ever
- Weird but True!
- Timmy Failure
- Be Our Chef
- Magic Camp
- Howard
- Earth to Ned
- Foodtastic
- Stuntman
- Disney Fairy Tale Weddings
- Wolfgang
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer
- The Real Right Stuff
- The Big Fib
- Rogue Trip
- More Than Robots
- Shop Class
- Pick the Litter
- Own the Room
- Among the Stars
- Harmonious Live!
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
