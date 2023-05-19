Anker accessories are up to 40 percent off today

Anker has once again dropped the prices of some of its more popular and powerful accessories. This week, it’s to the tune of saving a ripe 40 percent.
Check out these deals below:
- Anker USB C Charger 20W for $29.99 (save 14%)
- Anker USB C Charger, 713 Charger (Nano II 45W) for $37.99 (save 24%)
- Anker 2-Pack Dual Port 12W Wall Charger with Foldable Plug for $22.99 (save 21%)
- Anker USB C Charger for $59.99 (save 14%)
- Anker Nano Charger PIQ 3.0 Durable Compact Fast Charger for $17.99 (save 40%)
- Anker 2-Pack 20W Fast Charger with Foldable Plug for $23.99 (save 31%)
- Anker Nano II 30W Fast Charger Adapter for $29.99 (save 25%)
- Anker Portable Charger 10000mAh with 20W Power Delivery for $54.99 (save 17%)
- Anker [2-Pack 3ft] Premium Nylon USB-C to USB-A Cable for $16.14 (save 15%)
- Anker 3.3ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] for $24.99 (save 17%)
- Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable for $23.99 (save 20%)
