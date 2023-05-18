Union calls out Telus’ move offering thousands of employees severance and retirement packages

Telecom giant Telus has offered 2,000 employees part of the USW Local 1944 union voluntary severance and early retirement packages, a move the union says is a “deep disappointment.”

“We believe it implausible that Telus suddenly no longer needs the labour of up to 2,000 members,” the union states in an online post. “It’s clear that this greedy decision by Telus executives prioritizes their own compensation and disregards customer needs.”

The union further states the move will impact communities in Canada during a time competing companies are committing to investing in Canadian workers. While the post doesn’t pinpoint one specific company, Rogers did recently announce it will move outsourced jobs under the Shaw brand back to Canada.

“We’ve made significant investments in customer service technology and self-serve capabilities to provide our customers with more service options,” a Telus spokesperson told iPhone in Canada.

“As a result, we recently offered a voluntary program to some team members, and based on past similar initiatives and recognizing our team members’ retirement and career plans, we anticipate a small proportion of team members to choose this voluntary offer.”

While the union says it’s each member’s right to decide if they want to accept the package, they encourage them to examine the “costs and benefits of doing so.”

News of the packages comes roughly a month after the union started a new contract for Telus workers to avoid strike action.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: USW Local 1944, iPhone in Canada