Pixel 8 Pro leak shows a built-in thermometer and a new camera bar design

Google is expected to launch its next range of flagship devices, the Pixel 8 series, later this year.

While we expected Google to share a sneak peek of the device at its recent I/O event, the reveal never happened. However, thanks to a recent leak, we now have our first look at the design and one of the new features of the Pixel 8 Pro.

According to a leaked video provided to 91Mobiles by Kuba Wojciechowski, the Pixel 8 Pro will have a built-in thermometer.

The thermometer feature uses a white sensor located on the back of the Pixel 8 Pro, just below the LED flash and adjacent to the cameras. It’s an infrared thermometer that can measure your body temperature without touching your skin. This feature has been seen on some other phones before, such as the Honor Play 4 Pro, but this is the first time it’s coming to a Pixel phone.

The video suggests that the sensor needs access to bare skin, so you’ll have to take off any accessories or clothing that might cover your forehead and temple.

To use the feature, users would have to bring the Pixel 8 Pro as close to their forehead as possible without touching it. Then, you simply move the sensor from your forehead to your temple area, and the phone will vibrate to indicate that the temperature test is complete.

According to 91mobiles, the thermometer feature will only be available on the Pixel 8 Pro, and it is currently being tested by Google employees. The sensor can also measure the temperature of objects, but the video doesn’t show how that works.

Other than the new feature, the video also served as a first look at the upcoming device, which looks almost identical to its predecessor, barring a unified rear camera module.

Image credit: 91Mobiles

Source: Kuba Wojciechowski, Via: 91Mobiles