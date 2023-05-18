Vancouver-based Children of Morta developer reveals Wizard of Legend 2

Indie publisher Humble Games held a new showcase on May 18th, detailing several upcoming games from a variety of developers.

Most notably, the label revealed Wizard of Legend 2, a sequel to the acclaimed 2018 dungeon crawler roguelike. This time around, it’s being made by Vancouver’s own Dead Mage, the team responsible for indie darling Children of Morta. A release date was not confirmed, but it’ll be coming to PC.

Additionally, Humble offered a behind-the-scenes look at Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, a PC game from Australia’s Summerfall that’s being spearheaded by Canadian ex-pat David Gaider (BioWare Edmonton’s Dragon Age series). Releasing August 3rd, the game is a mix between a Greek mythology-inspired narrative adventure and an interactive musical.

Meanwhile, here are the other five games that were shown off:

#BLUD (animation studio Exit 73) — a zany stylized dungeon crawler about a teenage girl fighting off demons (TBA 2024 on PC)

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus (Squid Shock Studios) — a hand-drawn 2.5D platformer action platformer inspired by Japanese folklore (TBA 2024 on PC)

Breeze in the Clouds (Stormy Nights) — a 2D adventure game about a Corgi who has to protect a ‘weather world’ from disaster (TBA on PC)

Catalicsmo (Digital Sun) — a fortress builder set in a dark medieval fantasy realm (TBA on PC)

Lost Skies (Bossa Games) — a co-op survival game letting up to six players fight, build and craft among the clouds (TBA 2024 on PC)

Supraland: Six Inches Under (Supra Games UG) — the first-person PC Metroidvania game is now available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles (including Xbox Game Pass)

During the showcase, Humble also revealed that it raised $33 million for charitable causes in 2022 through its Humble Bundles — a record for the company.

Check out the full showcase here.

Image credit: Humble Games