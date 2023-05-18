Futurama’s new season hits Disney+ Canada in July

Disney has announced that the new season of Futurama will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ Canada on July 24th.

The news was revealed alongside the first trailer for the revival of the popular animated sitcom.

In a press release, Disney said this eleventh season is intended to serve as a good jumping-on point for newcomers, but it will also offer payoffs to series-long plot points, including Fry and Leela’s romance, the secret history of evil Robot Santa and what’s in Nibbler’s litter box.

Developed by Matt Groening and David X. Cohen (The Simpsons), Futurama has had a long and storied lifecycle since premiering in 1999 on Fox. It aired on the network until 2003 before being cancelled. Comedy Central later renewed the series, which would run from 2008 to 2013. All 10 seasons of the series are now streaming in Canada on Disney+.

The revival itself has had a similarly bumpy development. When it was confirmed last year, Bender actor John DiMaggio was the only main cast member to not be attached due to a salary dispute. After widespread calls for Hulu to negotiate with DiMaggio, the two parties eventually came to an agreement to have him return.

Alongside DiMaggio, Futurama features the voices of Billy West (Fry, Farnsworth, Zoidberg), Katey Sagal (Leela), Phil LaMarr (Hermes), Lauren Tom (Amy) and more.

Image credit: Hulu