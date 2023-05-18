Epic Games Store launches free rewards program

Epic Games has introduced a free rewards program on its Epic Games Store (EGS).

All EGS store users will be automatically enrolled in the program, simply titled Epic Rewards, once making a purchase. With it, you’ll earn five percent back 14 days after buying. Eligible purchases include games, apps, add-ons or virtual currency, including, even, Fortnite‘s V-Bucks.

You’ll be able to use your Rewards to get a discount on future eligible purchases, and Epic says they can even be combined with other discounts and coupons. Rewards will expire 25 months from the date they were added to your account.

The launch of Epic Rewards coincides with EGS’ ongoing Mega Sale, which offers up to 75 percent off various games. The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games