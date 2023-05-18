Elon Musk’s biography will release in September, available for preorder now

Elon Musk’s biography is set to release on September 12, 2023. It has been written by Walter Isaacson, who is perhaps best known for writing Steve Jobs’ biography. He’s written many others’ biographies, however, including those for Leonardo da Vinci, Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein.

Musk has been a controversial figure of late. In just the last few months, he’s lost billions, called remote work “morally wrong,” feuded with the CBC, illegally fired employees who criticized him, and banned journalists from Twitter.

The reactions on Twitter have varied. Some are enthusiastic about Musk or about Isaacson’s writing, while others are critical of Musk’s recent actions or the choice to write a biography of a living person.

Trouble is, anything written about Musk at any time will be obsolete by the time it is published. — Tom Harley (@truetomharley) May 18, 2023

Elon Musk Got a Suspicious Glow-Up in His Biography Cover Art https://t.co/nuPsrbknYQ pic.twitter.com/mWyXr2suoo — Jezebel (@Jezebel) May 18, 2023

If it's a hagiography, I'm not buying–probably not buying anyway.

Elon Musk is a terrible human being, and your biography likely doesn't cover the many horrible things he has said in the past year. — seasquirt99(not a real seasquirt) (@seasquirt99) May 18, 2023

You can preorder the book on Simon and Schuster’s website.

Source: Walter Isaacson