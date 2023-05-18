Best Buy Top Deals for the week: Gaming monitors, Bluetooth speakers and more

Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week are live now with discounts on TVs, gaming headphones, monitors, smart home gadgets and more.

The deals mentioned below end on Thursday, May 25th. Check out some of the deals below:

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV (50C350KC) – Fire TV Edition – 2021: $419.99 (save $210)

Logitech G923 True Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 5/PC – Black: $479.9 (save $20)

Turtle Beach Stealth 700X Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X/ Xbox Series S/ Xbox One – Black: $219.99 (save $10)

Acer Predator Orion Gaming PC (Intel Ci5-12400F/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/NVIDIA RTX 3060/Win 11): $1,299.99 (save $400)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx): $249.99 (save $150)

JBL Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $299.99 (save $100)

DJI Air 2S Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo with Remote Control – Grey: $1,519.99 (save $270)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $499.99 (save $200)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6-inch Laptop – Slate Grey (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $649.99 (save $150)

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $99.99 (save $40)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 3 Pack – White: $519.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $229.99 (save $50)

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $1,199.99 (save $800)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB – Black – Unlocked: $469.99 (save $120)

Dyson Tower Fan (AM07) – White/Silver: $349.99 (save $100)

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 10.1-inch 32GB Android 10 Q Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio P22T 8-Core Processor – Iron Grey: $149.99 (save $50)

Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender – Platinum: $429.99 (save $370)

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and Series S: $209.99 (save $65)

Segway Ninebot G30P MAX Adult Electric Scooter (350W Motor/ 65km Range / 30km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $999.99 (save $270)

Xbox Series S 512GB Gilded Hunter Bundle with Wireless Controller – Stellar Shift Special Edition: $379.99 (save $80)

Sony HT-S2000 3.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar & 200-Watt Subwoofer – Black: $549.98 (save $650)

