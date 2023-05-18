App Pairs could make split-view more convenient in Android 14

Android 14, the upcoming operating system from Google, might add a new shortcut to allow users to choose two apps to automatically launch together, called ‘App Pair.’

Android 14 Beta 2 rolled out in early May 2023, and became available on more devices after Google I/O. Journalist and trusted source Mishaal Rahman tweeted about the new features he found, including ‘save app pair.’

Currently, tapping "save app pair" doesn't work, but when the feature is ready, I'm guessing this will let you add a shortcut to the home screen to launch two apps in split-screen mode. — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 17, 2023

The feature has not been officially confirmed, but seems to allow you to save a pair of apps together on your homescreen so that when the shortcut is clicked, they will launch together.

Though users can now see the ‘save app pair’ option in the list, clicking it does nothing. If App Pairs do exist, they are not ready to be tested yet.

Samsung and Microsoft offer similar app pairing features on their Galaxy S/Tab and Duo devices, respectively.

Other features reportedly being added to Android 14 include multiple live wallpapers, separate ring and notification volumes, ease to remove bloatware, and Dual Screen, something comparable to Apple’s Handoff.

Source: Mishaal Rahman Via: Android Police