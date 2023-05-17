Virgin Plus kills $55/50GB and $39/20GB promotions

Bell flanker Virgin Plus has scrapped several of its deals after a short run.
Virgin’s website no longer lists the $55/mo 50GB or $39/mo 20GB promotional plans it started offering earlier this month.
However, Virgin also hasn’t pivoted to match offers from Fido, like the provider’s recent $55/30GB plan. Instead, Virgin is back to the same suite of plans it had before the promotions, including:
- $55/mo 8GB
- $62/mo 15GB
- $67/mo 20GB
- $35/mo talk and text
Fido still offers the $39/20GB, though the provider charges $44/mo for it and requires customers to sign up for automatic payments to get the $39 price.
Koodo, however, just ended its $39/20GB offer. Moreover, the provider never officially launched a $55/50GB plan, though a MobileSyrup reader confirmed that Koodo offered that plan direct to some existing customers.
