Virgin Plus kills $55/50GB and $39/20GB promotions

Bell flanker Virgin Plus has scrapped several of its deals after a short run.

Virgin’s website no longer lists the $55/mo 50GB or $39/mo 20GB promotional plans it started offering earlier this month.

However, Virgin also hasn’t pivoted to match offers from Fido, like the provider’s recent $55/30GB plan. Instead, Virgin is back to the same suite of plans it had before the promotions, including:

$55/mo 8GB

$62/mo 15GB

$67/mo 20GB

$35/mo talk and text

Fido still offers the $39/20GB, though the provider charges $44/mo for it and requires customers to sign up for automatic payments to get the $39 price.

Koodo, however, just ended its $39/20GB offer. Moreover, the provider never officially launched a $55/50GB plan, though a MobileSyrup reader confirmed that Koodo offered that plan direct to some existing customers.

You can view Virgin’s plans here.