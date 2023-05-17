Ookla’s analysis shows Bell, Telus and Rogers’ Wi-Fi options help Canada’s performance standout

Wi-Fi performance is straggling behind ethernet in many countries with advanced fixed broadband systems, according to a recent analysis from Ookla.

In most areas, Wi-Fi speeds were upwards of 40 percent behind ethernet speeds in the first quarter of 2023.

While most of this data consists of numbers from Wi-Fi 4 and 5, data from Wi-Fi 6 is also included as countries, including Canada, have adopted the fast passage to fibre.

“The transition to fibre is more advanced [in these countries]…where ISPs are actively driving adoption of Wi-Fi 6/6E routers, we see Wi-Fi performance closing the gap to ethernet,” the analysis states.

Three of Canada’s leading providers, Bell, Rogers, and Telus, have already shifted to offering Wi-Fi- 6E routers to customers.

The analysis lists Canada as one of the fastest-growing markets to increase their share of Wi-Fi 6 samples in the study.

Bell’s pure fibre increased its share by 57 percent, Rogers by 43 percent, and Telus PureFibre by 41 percent.

However, Wi-Fi 6 isn’t the only way providers are improving Wi-Fi performance. The analysis notes some companies have taken steps to improve Wi-Fi issues in the home, including Telus and Rogers.

