New leaked renders show off Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The design of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has been revealed ahead of launch, courtesy of reliable leaker @OnLeaks in collaboration with mysmartprice. A collection of renders show a design that’s similar to its predecessor, save for a updated camera layout.

The design language looks in line with Samsung’s other Android offerings, with sharp angular sides and a minimalist appearance. The power and volume buttons appear untouched, as does the USB-C port, the display notch and the S Pen inductive charging strip on the back.

The dual camera layout is the one thing Samsung appears to have tinkered with — each lens is housed in its own separate ring. If it looks familiar, that’s because it borrows directly from the company’s Galaxy S23 smartphone lineup.

Current leaks suggest the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will follow in the footsteps of the Tab S8 Ultra, featuring high-end specs, a massive display, and a pogo-pin powered keyboard accessory.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is rumoured to be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in the second half of the year.

