Logitech partners with iFixit for self repairs, pointing to high global e-waste levels

Your computer mouse, keyboard, and more have a longer life ahead of them, thanks to a new partnership between Logitech and the tech repair experts at iFixit. Beginning this summer, Logitech will supply iFixit with spare parts, batteries, and repair guides for “select products.”

iFixit is dedicated to educating consumers on how to fix their electronic devices. Their website features DIY guides for repairing items as small as your phone to ones as large as your car. They also sell spare parts, if it turns out that you need one.

In the announcement of the partnership, Logitech refers to the Global E-Waste Monitor 2020 Report, which projects that e-waste will grow to 75 million metric tons by 2030. Logitech said this growth is “fueled by higher consumption rates, short life cycles, and few repair options.” With this in mind, Logitech said it is “elevating its repair capabilities,” designing new products with sustainability in mind, and developing “more circular business models.”

iFixit is part of a growing ‘right to repair’ sentiment. ‘Right to repair’ points out that many companies have restricted consumers’ ability to fix the devices they own, instead requiring them to be sent back to the manufacturer’s own repair facilities and often at a cost. Canada’s 2023 Federal Budget includes a plan to implement the ‘right to repair.’

iFixit has partnered with other companies, like Google and Motorola, in the past to repair their products. ‘Right to repair’ acknowledges the poor impact of broken technology on the consumer’s pocketbook, as well as the environment.

“To give a healthy planet to the next generation, we need to keep our things working for as long as possible, reduce our demand for raw materials, and cut down the amount of e-waste we’re generating,” said Elizabeth Chamberlain, iFixit’s director of sustainability, in a statement. “It’s wonderful to see Logitech working towards those goals, and we’re beyond happy to do what we can to help.”

The Logitech MX Master mouse and MX Anywhere mouse will be the first devices that iFixit receives spare products for this summer, with more to be added.

Source: Logitech Via: The Verge