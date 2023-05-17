iPhone 15 Pro Max camera layout tipped to be rearranged

Apple is reportedly rearranging the layout of its triple rear camera setup in the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The zoom and ultra wide camera will be having their positions swapped, according to leaker @URedditor on Twitter.

The swap in positioning is apparently necessary to accommodate the inclusion of a new periscope zoom camera. Periscope technology takes up significantly more room inside a device than a traditional telephoto lens does.

The change will be entirely under-the-hood, according to the leak. Externally, the triple-lens design that has characterized Pro iPhones since 2019 will remain aesthetically unchanged.

On a related note – the camera arrangement has changed, compared to the 14 Pro / Pro Max. The Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras have swapped positions – so the camera between the flash and LiDAR sensor is the one with periscope lens on the 15 Pro Max (regular telephoto on 15 Pro) https://t.co/J0QYdPsNH7 — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 16, 2023

Whether the camera bump will protrude more than before is another story entirely. Almost every year, we’ve witnessed the iPhone’s camera hump grow in size. It’s the price we pay for the inclusion of ever-larger image sensors in our phones.

Rumours heavily suggest that only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max will be receiving a periscope lens this year, with the smaller Pro model expected to get the upgrade in 2024.

Besides camera updates, the iPhone 15 series has been subject to a range of rumours and leaks. The Pro models have been tipped to feature USB-C, 8 GB of RAM, and a new “Action” button that might replace the traditional mute switch.

As for the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, rumours indicate a frosted glass back, as well as the addition of the “Dynamic Island” to replace the display notch.

Source: @URedditor Via: MacRumors