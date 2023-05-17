Google might soon let you use your Pixel phone as a dashcam

Google appears to be working on a feature that will let Pixel phone owners use their devices like a dashcam.

In a seemingly accidental release of the latest version (2023.04.27.532191641.8-dogfood) of its Personal Safety app, 9to5Google found and enabled a new feature called ‘Dashcam.’ As the name suggests, this records video (and audio as a toggle) while the user is driving. Naturally, the idea is that one could mount the phone and be able to monitor their driving in case of accidents and other incidents.

9to5Google notes that your phone can still be fully used while Dashcam is enabled, so you could, for example, have Google Maps running at the same time. You can turn on the feature through a new ‘Dashcam’ shortcut in the ‘Be prepared’ section of the home page. Additionally, it’s worth noting that recordings will be automatically deleted after three days unless you save them, so Google has also kept storage space in mind.

Interestingly, 9to5Google points out that there isn’t any mention of any Pixel exclusivity, so it’s possible that other phones could get Dashcam in the future. For now, though, it remains to be seen when Google might formally unveil and release the feature.

May’s been busy for the Pixel brand. Last week, Google hosted its I/O conference, revealing the Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet and more. A full breakdown of I/O’s biggest news can be found here.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: 9to5Google