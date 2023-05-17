Fido drops several plans, adds new $55/mo 30GB option

Rogers flanker brand Fido added a new plan to its lineup, a $55/mo 30GB plan that can be reduced to $45/mo. It appears the plan matches a similar offer from Freedom Mobile.

The plan seems to replace the company’s $60/8GB plan and joins the $44/mo 20GB plan, which no longer bears the markings of a promotional plan.

It’s worth noting that Fido reduces plan prices by $5/mo for customers who sign up for the company’s automatic payments system. However, in practice, Fido has increased the base cost of all its plans by $5 and the automatic payments ‘discount’ brings the price down to the same as what you’d pay at competitors, like Koodo or Virgin Plus.

The 30GB plan also appears to have an additional $5/mo discount applied for bring-your-own-phone customers that only lasts for 24 months. With the automatic payment reduction, customers should pay $45/mo total for the plan. People looking to buy a phone can only get the automatic payment credit.

Fido removed some other plans, including its $67/15GB and its $45/6GB plan (this one wasn’t eligible for the automatic payments ‘discount’).

While the $55/30GB plan isn’t terrible (and the combined $10 off you can get makes it better), it doesn’t quite stack up to the $55/50GB plan briefly offered by Virgin Plus and Koodo.

You can check out Fido’s plans here.