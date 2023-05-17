Elon Musk reveals Tesla’s plans to experiment with ads

Elon Musk-owned Tesla has shunned traditional advertising for years now, but it may soon change its strategy.

At a recent shareholder meeting, Musk said that Tesla would “try a little advertising and see how it goes.”

The announcement comes soon after Musk bought Twitter, a social media platform that relies heavily on ad revenue. Musk admitted that he had a change of heart about advertising after taking over Twitter. “It’s indeed ironic that Twitter is highly dependent on advertising. Here I am, never used advertising really before, and now I have a company that’s highly dependent on advertising. So, I guess I should say advertising is awesome, and everyone should do it,” he said (timestamp: 1:16:17).

Musk added that Tesla has many features and capabilities that are not widely known by the public. He said that posting them on Twitter is not enough, as it only reaches existing fans who are likely to already know about the features, like preaching to a choir.

As shared by Engadget, in a follow-up interview with CNBC News, Musk suggested that Tesla could create ads that are “informative and entertaining” and showcase its vehicles’ unique features and qualities.

Checkout the shareholder meeting below:

Source: @Tesla, Via: Engadget