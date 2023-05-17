Copper theft behind outage for some Bell customers in Brantford, Ont.

A group of Bell customers in Brantford, Ontario, are without phone and internet services due to copper theft and vandalism to the company’s network.

According to Bell’s support page on Twitter, this isn’t the first time vandalism has impacted customers in the area.

“Phone and internet service for a group of customers in the southwest area of Brantford have been impacted by repeated incidents of copper theft and vandalism to our network.”

We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and want our customers to know we share in their frustration. We are working closely with local law enforcement and taking extra measures to protect our infrastructure. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) May 17, 2023

The outage occurred a day after a similar vandalism incident in Kingston.

Bell has repeatedly called on provincial and federal governments to increase fines associated with these actions.