Cineplex opens giant entertainment venue in Mississauga

Cineplex is opening a new ‘Junxion’ movie and entertainment complex in Mississauga on May 17th.

Located in the city’s Erin Mills Town Centre, Cineplex Junxion features movie theatres, games and VR attractions, dining options, live music and more. The cinema space houses nine auditoriums, with the largest being UltraAVX 3D. That said, each seat has a recliner with a mini table attached for food and drinks, similar to Cineplex’s VIP theatres. General admission costs $14.50.

However, those who don’t want to see a movie can still access the main 10,000-square-foot entertainment venue without having to buy an admission ticket. Here, you’ll be able to sample everything else the Junxion has to offer.

Like Cineplex’s Rec Rooms, you can load a card with credits, which you’ll then be able to use on more than 100 games. The restaurant, meanwhile, features 170 seats and a variety of food options, including burgers, sandwiches and poutine. A licensed bar is also on-site.

Finally, there’s a live entertainment space for performers. Cineplex says the plan is to allow musicians and DJs to perform on weekends. The company also intends to use large screens in the space for sporting events.

Oh, and yes, you can earn Scene points at Junxion.

This is Cineplex’s second Junxion location in Canada, with the first opening in Winnipeg in December.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: insauga