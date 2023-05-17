Beats Studio Buds+ are available to order now in Canada

Apple has unveiled the latest addition to its Beats portfolio, the Studio Buds+.

The Cupertino-based company revealed the new wireless earbuds in a promo featuring rapper Cardi B.

Late last month, an Amazon listing gave us an idea about what Apple and Beats’ upcoming Studio Buds+ would look like. Then on Tuesday, May 16th, Beats’ Twitter page shared a sneak peek of the earbuds in a ‘transparent’ colourway.

.@iamcardib says it's time to level up, okurr? Introducing Beats Studio Buds+, your new favorite earbuds delivering premium sound in a pocketable design. pic.twitter.com/HDRvi8XjTo — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) May 17, 2023

According to the Beats Studio Buds+ listing on Apple’s website, the earbuds feature better Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Modes than Buds+’s predecessor. The buds also feature 36 hours of total battery life, including 27 hours from the charging case and up to nine hours from the earbuds. The charging case features a USB-C slot.

Further, the new buds are IPX4-rated and are sweat and water-resistant.

The Buds+ is available in ‘Black/Gold,’ ‘Ivory’ and a new Nothing-inspired ‘Transparent’ colourway.

You can learn more about the buds on Apple’s website.

The Studio Buds+ are available to order now at Apple’s website for $229.95, with delivery for Ontario indicated to be on Tuesday, May 23rd.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple