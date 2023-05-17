Amazon unveils two new Alexa-enabled Echo devices

Amazon has officially announced the latest additions to its Echo line of smart home devices. The first, the Echo Pop, is an entirely new product. The Echo Auto, on the other hand, is a 2nd-Gen device. The original model was sold in Canada, but its successor has been unavailable in the country until now.

The Echo Pop will set you back $54.99, and it’s an even smaller and more affordable version of the company’s Echo Dot. With the form factor as compact as it is, it’s being pitched as ideal for bedrooms, dorm rooms, or any other small living space. The Pop also arrives with Eero mesh Wi-Fi functionality built in.

The Echo Auto, as the name implies, is marketed for use in your vehicle. For $79.99, it serves as a way to add Alexa hands-free voice commands to any car that doesn’t have the functionality built-in. The Auto comes with an adhesive mount in the box to set it up on a car dashboard.

Both devices include a microphone on/off button and the ability to view and delete voice recordings, Amazon says.

The new Echo devices are available for purchase on Amazon, where you can also peruse the vast assortment of other Echo-branded products for sale.

Source: Amazon