What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late May 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of April. This includes FIFA 23, an expansion to Sea of Thieves, The Hoarder’s Hunt, and Canadian indie game Chicory: A Colorful Tale.

These are the games being added to Xbox Game Pass in May 2023, in order of release date:

The following are games that will be removed from Xbox Game Pass as of May 31st, 2023:

Europa Universalis (on PC)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

FIFA 21 (on Console and PC)

Floppy Knights (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you’re interested in any of the games that are leaving Game Pass, it’s worth it to know that Game Pass members get 20 percent off when they purchase a title in the Game Pass library.

Earlier this month, Xbox Game Pass added much-anticipated titles like Redfall and Ravenlok to its collection.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Source: Xbox