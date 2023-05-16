Select Xbox Wireless Controllers are up to 20 percent off today

Looking for a new controller? Check out these deals that will save you up to 20 percent on the Xbox Series X/S gamepad from Amazon Canada
The Xbox Series X/S gamepad received several design upgrades over the Xbox One controller, which includes that enhanced functionality of textured grips, triggers, and a redesigned D-Pad.
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Electric Volt’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Deep Pink’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Pulse Red’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Shock Blue’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Robot White’: $59.96 (save 20%)
- Xbox Wireless Controller in ‘Carbon Black’: $59.96 (save 20%)
Source: Amazon Canada