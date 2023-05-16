Samsung to hold Fold, Flip 5 event on July 26th: report

There are plenty of rumours going around about Samsung’s upcoming slate of foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. Thanks to the latest rumours, we now have a good idea of when Samsung will unveil the devices.

According to reports from Winfuture and a Korean news outlet called The Chosun Ilbo (via The Verge), it looks like Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on July 26th. The company will reportedly unveil the Z Fold 5, Flip 5 and the Galaxy Tab S9 at the event, with availability starting August 11th.

This matches up with previous rumours pointing to a late July release for the Z Fold 5 and Flip 5.

Assuming the rumours are accurate, that would mean Samsung’s summer Unpacked event will happen earlier this year. Usually, Samsung holds the event in August.

So far, rumours indicate the Fold 5 will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, featuring an all-new hinge, a 108-megapixel camera sensor and a less noticeable display hinge.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 5 could sport a larger ‘tabbed‘ cover screen and the same new hinge mechanism featured in the Fold 5.

So far, we don’t know much else about the devices, though they’re expected to run the latest Snapdragon flagship chips and generally look similar to their predecessors.

We also don’t know a ton about the Tab S9, though The Verge reports that the company is expected to launch an S9 Ultra with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the regular S9 will have 12GB of RAM.

Source: Winfuture, The Chosun Ilbo Via: The Verge