Ring founder takes over as Latch CEO shortly after leaving Amazon

The founder of Ring and its former CEO, Jamie Siminoff, is joining Latch Inc and will take over as its CEO this year.

Latch is a technology company focused on smart-building software and devices. We say ‘smart-building’ instead of ‘smart-home’ because their products are designed to be used in office buildings and work sites, in addition to an ordinary home. Their technology can manage lighting, temperature, and security, among other things.

Siminoff’s first venture, Ring, was known for its video doorbells. It was acquired by Amazon in 2018. This May, we learned that he was leaving as the CEO of Ring, handing the role to Elizabeth Hamren.

The company Siminoff created after departing from Amazon, Honest Day’s Work, is “dedicated to enabling residential service providers, such as housekeepers, dog walkers, and drivers, to operate more efficiently and independently through technology.”

Honest Day’s Work will be acquired by Latch and Siminoff will take over as Latch’s CEO “later this year.”

“Smart, secure access control is not only fundamental to real estate operators like myself,” Siminoff said, “but also to residents and service providers. I look forward to combining Honest Day’s Work with Latch to build a residential ecosystem that empowers building owners, operators, service providers, and residents alike.”

Source: Latch