You can now watch the Super Mario Bros movie at home

As of May 16th, 2023, you can rent or buy The Super Mario Bros. Movie from select digital streaming platforms. In Canada, the most convenient place to watch Amazon Prime Video. The movie is available on Apple TV in the U.S. but not in Canada.

That is, of course, if you haven’t already seen it via Twitter. The entire film was posted illegally on the social media platform and watched by millions before being taken down.

If you want a physical copy of the movie, you’ll need to wait a while longer. That version will officially release on September 1st, 2023. For those eager to get a copy as soon as possible, it can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

This film has done quite well for itself. Despite negative feedback from critics, the movie has made more than $1 billion USD (about $1.35 billion CAD) at the global box office. It’s the first film based on a video game to hit this milestone.

Source: Amazon