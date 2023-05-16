Koodo offering some customers $55/50GB promo plan

Koodo appears to be offering a $55/mo 50GB plan to some existing customers.

A MobileSyrup reader shared that they received an offer from Koodo for a $55/50GB plan, which includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging, as well as a free perk.

Unfortunately, Koodo doesn’t list a similar plan on its website — this seems to be an exclusive offer for some existing customers. Koodo customers can check their offers by heading to the provider’s self-serve portal.

The details corroborate recent reports about Koodo’s promotional offer.

Koodo’s $55/50GB plan for existing customers comes as Virgin Plus offers the same plan for new customers. In other words, Koodo customers who don’t receive the $55/50GB plan can jump ship to Virgin to get it instead. Learn more about Virgin’s plan here.

Moreover, Koodo, Fido, Virgin and Freedom were offering a $39/mo 20GB plan. However, Koodo stopped offering the plan on May 15th while the others still have it.