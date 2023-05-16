iPhone 16 Pro rumoured to include a periscope zoom lens

Recent rumours indicate that only the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max will receive a periscope lens this fall, with the smaller iPhone 15 Pro getting left behind. Now, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024 will be the first smaller “Pro” model to ship with the new zoom tech built in.

“The display size of the iPhone 16 Pro will be slightly larger than the iPhone 14/15 Pro’s 6.1″, allowing the 16 Pro to equip with a periscope camera thanks to larger internal space. It’s expected that iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro will have periscopes (vs. only Pro Max among the 15 series),” Kuo wrote in a Medium blog post.

The statement also backs up a recent leak from Ross Young, who predicts the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will arrive with slightly larger display sizes. It now looks more likely that these larger screens will necessitate larger phone chassis.

As a reminder, periscope zoom lenses are fancy light-bending camera sensors. They’re responsible for the impressive optical zoom capabilities of recent high-end flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Apple’s entire iPhone 15 lineup is expected to launch this fall, with the iPhone 16 lineup slated to arrive in fall 2024. The heavily rumoured solid-state buttons that were once rumoured to arrive this fall are now also expected to debut in the 2024 Pro iPhone models.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo Via MacRumors