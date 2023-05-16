Google I/O-announced Bard updates are now rolling out

During its annual I/O event on May 10th, Mountain View, California-based Google described several upcoming improvements to its Bard AI chatbot.

Now, six days later, Google has started to roll out the new features for those who joined the Bard preview program.

As shared by Android Police, Google has begun sending out emails to Bard users with a summarization of the new announcements from I/O. According to the email, Bard users can now export the chatbot’s responses to Google Docs and Gmail and even use the chatbot with a Google Workspace account.

Dark mode theme is also live on the website, and support for Korean and Japanese is also reportedly rolling out.

Although the chatbot has expanded to 180 countries, it’s still not available in Canada. In an emailed statement, Google said that it’s rolling out Bard “gradually” and that it’s working closely with experts and policymakers to ensure that Bard aligns with local requirements. It will roll out Bard to more countries, including Canada, “over time.”

More information regarding why the chatbot still isn’t available in Canada can be found here.

Further, according to Bard’s Experiment updates page, as of Monday, May 15th, Bard can make more concise summaries and can make sources more useful. Read the update notes below:

More concise summaries

What: We’ve updated Bard with better summarization capabilities by incorporating advances we’ve developed in our large language models.

Why: We’re making Bard better at summarizing information, which is especially helpful when you want to get the gist of a topic quickly. Bard won’t always get it right, but will keep improving with your feedback.

Making sources more useful

What: Bard can now help you identify which parts of a response match a source. For the responses with sources, you’ll see numbers alongside the response. By clicking on the numbers you will now be able to identify the section of the text that matches the source and easily navigate to it.

Why: We want to make it easier for you to understand which parts of a response match a source and provide you with source links in line with the text.

In other AI chatbot-related news, OpenAI’s ChatGPT can now make use of plugins and browse the web. Read more about it here.

