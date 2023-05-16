fbpx
Bell reports outage in Kingston, Ontario

Vandalism is causing disruptions for internet and TV services

Nida Zafar
May 16, 202312:32 PM EDT 0 comments
Bell

Bell says some customers residing in North Kingston might be experiencing an outage of internet and TV services.

A tweet from the company’s support page points to vandalism for the disruption. Attached to the tweet are two images. The first appears to show a vandalized pole. The second features Bell work trucks parked alongside the road, across from a Kingston Police vehicle.

“We are working to restore service as quickly as possible and with local law enforcement to investigate,” the tweet reads.

MobileSyrup will provide an update once more information is available.

