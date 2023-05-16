1Password passkey support to launch on June 6

Toronto-based password manager 1Password is adding support to save and manage passkeys starting June 6th.

The company first revealed that support for passkeys is coming soon back in November 2022, and the feature finally has a rollout date of June 6th.

Passkeys aim to eliminate the need for a primary password that’s used to log into all your online services, making browsing activities more secure on phones and tablets. Passkeys are generally end-to-end encrypted and allow the user to log in to a website or app without entering their credentials.

Passkeys allow users to ditch putting in their passwords in favour of their device’s biometric authentication like Face ID or a fingerprint sensor. It’s currently uncertain if support for passkeys will allow users to replace their 1Password master password with a passkey on June 6th.

Passkeys are a safer and more convenient way of authentication when compared to regular passwords. Considering that passkeys use public key cryptography, and that there is no fixed login or transmitted data that can be stolen, the technology proves to be efficient against hacking and phishing scams.

Folks at 9to5Mac had a word 1Password CEO Jeff Shiner, who said that he wants 1Password to be “seamless for the end user, whether it’s with a passkey or a password.”

Last year, the company also added a new secure file-sharing feature. You can read more about it here.

Apple also integrated passkeys last year, and they are securely synced across all Apple devices, including your Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and even work across platforms. You can read more about it here.

Via: The Verge, 9to5Mac