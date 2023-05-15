Where to stream hit comedy series Jury Duty in Canada

Over the past few weeks, you might have heard the buzz about a show called Jury Duty.

Created by The Office alums Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, the mockumentary sitcom follows one juror (Ronald Gladden) who isn’t aware that the entire trial is staged. While it’s garnered strong word of mouth, it premiered last month on Amazon’s Freevee service, which isn’t available in Canada.

Now, however, Amazon has confirmed that the series is now available exclusively on Prime Video in Canada. Check out the full trailer below:

Stream all eight episodes of Jury Duty here.

Image credit: Amazon