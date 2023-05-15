We’re giving away a BlackBerry movie prize pack!

Are you hyped about the BlackBerry movie? Then we have a contest for you.

The critically acclaimed film, based on Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry, was co-written and directed by Toronto’s Matt Johnson (Nirvanna the Band the Show).

BlackBerry examines unpacks the highs and lows of the tech giant from the perspective of Canadian entrepreneurs and former BlackBerry co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis (Ottawa’s Jay Baruchel) and Jim Balsillie (Glenn Howerton). The movie opened on May 12th in theatres across Canada.

One lucky M0bileSyrup reader will win the prize pack includes the following:

A Pair of Cineplex tickets to see the movie in theatres

G-Shock Watch provided by Casio

A classic T-Shirt by Retrokid

Waterloo Beer

Blackberry Baked Good

Copy of Canadian book “Losing The Signal”

The contest runs from May 15th – 19th. Enter by completing the form below.

For more on the BlackBerry movie, check out Brad Shankar’s interview with the cast and crew behind the film and his review.

BlackBerry is now playing in theatres.

Image credit: IFC