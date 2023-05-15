Pixel users report battery drain, overheating after Google app update

Pixel phone users are reporting battery drain and overheating after a recent Google app update.

As detailed by Engadget, Pixel owners are taking to Reddit and Google’s own support forums with concerns about their phones suddenly burning through battery really quickly and in some situations are getting quite hot. The main culprits appear to be the Google app and Android System Intelligence, which in many cases are leading the pack in battery usage menus.

So far, most people seem to be experiencing the issue on Pixel 6 and 7 series devices, though I did see at least one Redditor say their Samsung Galaxy A52 was also suffering from a similar issue.

Anecdotally, I haven’t noticed serious overheating problems with any of the Pixel devices I have available to me, though I did not in my recent Pixel 7a review that I had issues with the battery life, and I suspected apps were the main culprit. I noted that Fitbit and the Google app both ran nearly constantly, though today, neither of them appears in my battery usage menu. Either way, my Pixel 7a’s battery life remains worse than what others have reported.

So far, some users have reached out to Google support about the problem, but the company’s support staff so far haven’t been helpful. Other users have tried rolling back the Google app to a previous version, but that hasn’t worked either. It seems like whatever is causing the issue is server-side, and there’s little, if anything, that can be done to fix the problem.

Hopefully, Google can figure out what’s causing the problem and push a patch soon.

Source: Reddit, Google Support Via: Engadget