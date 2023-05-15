iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to feature a 48-megapixel ‘three-stacked sensor’

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus might not feature a camera system that is too inferior to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to a research note by Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Securities, via MacRumors, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are set to receive a major upgrade to the rear camera system.

Pu suggests that the lower-end models will sport a 48-megapixel camera lens with a new three-stacked sensor that can capture more light and improve image quality. For reference, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus both feature 12-megapixel sensors, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both feature 48-megapixel main sensors. The sensor allows iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users to shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos, which offer more detail and editing flexibility than standard JPEG photos.

However, Pu warned that the new sensor might face production challenges that could delay the launch of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. He said his recent supply chain checks indicated that the sensor is likely facing yield issues that could affect the availability of the devices. He added that the devices are still on track to launch in September as of now.

Pu also shared some details about the iPhone 15 Pro models, which he said would ditch the solid-state buttons due to “design issues.” He confirmed that the iPhone 15 Pro models would have a titanium frame, an upgraded A17 Bionic chip, 8GB of RAM, and a USB-C port. He said all four iPhone 15 models would have a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port, though that might be reserved for EU units.

Source: Jeff Pu, Via: MacRumors