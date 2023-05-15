Google settles with Texas for $8 million over Pixel 4 radio ads

Google has settled its second lawsuit surrounding the way it handled advertising for its Pixel 4 and 4 XL smartphones between 2019 and 2020. The state of Texas is receiving $8 million USD (roughly $10.8 million CAD) from the search giant.

Various endorsements of the Pixel 4 line by radio hosts were found to be “deceptive,” as the individuals had not actually used the product prior to reading the scripts they were given.

“It is imperative that large companies do not expect or enjoy special treatment under the law. They must be held accountable for their misdeeds. I will continue to protect the integrity of our marketplace and ensure that companies who lie to Texas consumers are held to account,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The announcement comes not long after a previous settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for $9 million USD (roughly $12.1 million CAD). In both cases, the settlements were over the same radio ads by Google.

The Pixel 4 series was notoriously underwhelming for Google, sales-wise. After an off-year with the Pixel 5, Google returned swinging with a reinvented identity for its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro phones.

