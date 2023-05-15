Canadian actor Simu Liu stars in new Pixel Watch ad

Canada’s Simu Liu has taken to Instagram with a new Google Pixel advertisement — this time for the Pixel Watch. The video sees Liu going about his hectic day, with the smartwatch providing useful tools to enhance his lifestyle.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Shang-Chi star rep a “Made by Google” product. The actor endorsed the Pixel 6 series of smartphones as far back as 2021, with the commercial releasing early the next year.

Told my parents I "got a job at @GoogleCanada" and they've never looked happier! Am I leaving important details out? Maybe. Am I just here to help promote the new #Pixel6? Absolutely. Do I even know how to code?! Not a chance. Still… don't ruin this for me.@MadeByGoogle pic.twitter.com/GsNOWRzKxF — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 1, 2021

While the Pixel Watch suffers from some inevitable first-generation teething pains, there’s a lot to love about its design and its Fitbit integration.

It’s also the first high-profile Android smartwatch to challenge Samsung’s dominance in the North American market. Of course, neither watch will be dethroning the Apple Watch’s market share any time soon.

Whether Google’s aggressive marketing push will pan out in the end is something worth keeping a close eye on.

Source: Simu Liu