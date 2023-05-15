Canada Post texting scam circulating in Ontario

Ontarians have been experiencing a new Canada Post phishing scam.

As reported by insauga, some Ontario residents have received texts from a 902 area code claiming to be the national postage service. “Canada Post: Your package has been held, and the courier did not receive a signature,” reads the text. Users are then prompted to click a link to “plan your delivery,” bringing them to a website that does closely resemble the official Canada Post page.

On this site, users are prompted to choose a new delivery date by paying $1 or $1.25 by providing their payment information, name, date of birth and address.

In a statement to insauga, a Canada Post representative said the company will only leave a delivery notice card at your door or in your mailbox when making a delivery attempt. Customers will only be notified by email, text or phone upon request.

Overall, it’s probably good to not trust random text messages asking for money, but if you want more tips on how to avoid fraud, check out the government’s official support page. It’s worth noting that a recent study found that scams often use similar language to trick Canadians, singling out common phrases like “urgent,” “action required,” and “positive news.”

Canada Post is also asking anyone who receives these fraudulent texts to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: insauga