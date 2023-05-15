Bell matches Rogers, offers up to $30 off mobile plans with home services

Bell has made another change to its plans to bring them in line with Rogers after the carrier cut prices early in May.

One of the big changes Rogers made was offering substantial discounts on mobile plans for customers who also have home internet services with the company. Now Bell does the same, offering ‘home services’ customers up to $30 off per month when they activate a new 5G plan.

Bell offers the following credits for home service customers, bringing its prices in line with Rogers’ offerings:

Save $10/mo for 24 months on Promo 25 plan (usually $65/mo for 25GB, now $55)

Save $20/mo on Essential 50 (usually $65/mo for 50GB, now $65)

Save $30/mo on Ultimate 100 – CAN/U.S. (usually $105/mo for 100GB, now $75)

Bell also offers a $30/mo credit for 24 months for each additional Essential or Ultimate line you have.

It’s worth noting that Bell only offers these discounts for new activations, so if you already have Bell mobile and home services, you’re out of luck.

Beyond the discounts for customers with Bell home services, the carrier hasn’t changed up its mobile plans since it adjusted pricing to match Rogers earlier in May.

You can learn more about Bell’s offers here.