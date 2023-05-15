Avatar: The Way of Water coming to Disney+ Canada in June

Avatar: The Way of Water will officially splash onto Disney+ worldwide, including Canada, on June 7th.

Disney made the announcement on the official Avatar social media channels. The June 7th Disney+ premiere falls nearly six months after the film opened in theatre, which is quite a long gap for movies in the COVID-19 era.

That said, Disney had no incentive to bring the movie to streaming earlier, given that it consistently dominated the box office and went on to become the third highest-grossing film of all time. Notably, the top-grossing movie remains the first Avatar, so Canadian writer-director James Cameron is ostensibly just competing with himself at this point.

Avatar: The Way of Water follows Jake Scully, Neytiri and their people as they seek refuge from the humans with the Metkayina clan. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Joel David Moore and CCH Pounder.

Notably, Cameron has already filmed a second, untitled Avatar sequel, which is expected to release in December 2024.

Image credit: Disney