What are your thoughts on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom so far?

After more than six years, Link has returned in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild has already become one of the highest-rated games of all time, with our own Patrick O’Rourke calling it an improvement upon its beloved predecessor in every way.

The game follows Link and Zelda as they try to stop a new dark force threatening Hyrule. While the sequel revisits the open-world setting of its predecessor, returning areas have seen changes while entirely new ones have been added, including floating islands and underground caverns. On top of that, Nintendo has given Link a slew of new abilities that drastically open up how players approach exploration, including vehicle creation and weapon fusing.

Given the hype for this game, hordes of fans across the world were quick to start playing as soon as it became available, with many even heading to in-store midnight launches. GameStop even hosted a big launch party at its flagship Yonge and Dundas with Canadian Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

That said, the game is extremely long, with many reviewers noting they spent around 100 hours to finish the story and still only achieved roughly 50 percent completion. Therefore, there’s a lot to experience here, and players have no doubt barely scratched the surface in the 24-plus hours it’s been out.

With that in mind, what are your thoughts on the game so far? What sorts of cool weapons or contraptions have you built? On a scale from 1-10, how much are you thirsting over sexy Ganon? Let us know in the comments!

Image credit: Nintendo