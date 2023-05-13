Telecom news roundup: flankers roll out matching $39/20GB plans [May 6-12]

A recap of some of this week’s most essential telecom stories and deals are detailed below.

Business

Fido will increase the cost of its pay-per-use data overage rate to $15/100MB on May 25th.

A recent analysis from Ookla shows Starlink continues to offer the best satellite internet services in Canada.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has released its regulatory plan to govern the Online Streaming Act.

Bell customers with 5G-capable iPhones can now use the company’s 5G Standalone network.

Telus commits $5 million to support wildfire relief efforts in Alberta.

Rogers has also rolled out several measures for impacted customers, including stopping data overage charges.

Bell has dropped its $10/month credit on its 50 and 100GB plans.

The CRTC will give companies 90 days to negotiate MVNO agreements.

Québecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau is accusing Bell and Telus of delaying negotiations for MVNO agreements.

Deals

Freedom Mobile, Fido, Virgin Plus, and Koodo are all offering a 20GB plan for $39/month.

Freedom has added 10GB of bonus data to its plans.

Rogers is offering Fido customers Ignite 1.5 Gigabit for $64.99/month.

Chatr has rolled out a new offer for 6GB of bonus data for four months on select plans.