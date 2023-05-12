New Twitter CEO rumoured to be NBC’s Linda Yaccarino

Elon Musk is in talks with NBC Universal’s Linda Yaccarino to take over as CEO of Twitter, according to new reports.

The news comes as Yaccarino, who served as NBCU’s head of advertising for over a decade, resigned from her position. The company released a statement confirming that she is leaving the company, effective immediately.

Further backing up the claim, Puck senior correspondent Dylan Byers tweeted out the same information, attributing it to “two sources familiar.” Further down the thread, he continues with “NBCU sources say Yaccarino shares similar political views as Musk.”

NEW: Elon Musk plans to make NBCUniversal advertising chief LINDA YACCARINO the next CEO of Twitter, per two sources familiar…. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 11, 2023

Elon Musk made headlines for tweeting out that he has hired a new CEO for the company, and that she will start the position in around six weeks. Musk went on to say that he will remain at Twitter as both CTO and executive chair.

Yaccarino has years of media advertising industry experience under her belt, and if she shares Musk’s politics, it seems like a reasonable match.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

The story is still developing, and neither Musk nor Yaccarino have commented as of yet.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @DylanByers, The Wall Street Journal Via: The Verge