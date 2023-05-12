Anker charging accessories are up to 30 percent off

Anker has once again put on big discounts on their already discounted range of accessories, including portable chargers, plugs, and cables. The deals have savings of up to 30 percent.
Below are all of the deals:
- Anker Portable USB-C Power Bank 20000mAh charger for $59.99 (save 20%)
- Anker USB-C Portable Charger 10000mAh for $54.99 (save 17%)
- Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger for $69.99 (save 7%)
- Anker USB C Charger, 713 Charger (Nano II 45W) for $37.99 (save 24%)
- USB C, Anker Nano II 30W Fast Charger Adapter for $29.99 (save 25%)
- USB C Charger 20W, Anker 511 Charger (Nano Pro) for $19.99 (save $20%)
- Anker 3.3ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] for $24.99 (save 17%)
- Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable for $23.99 (save 20%)
- Anker [2-Pack 3ft] Premium Nylon USB-C to USB-A Cable for $13.29 (save 30%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada